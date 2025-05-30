Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 2.6%

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -213.95%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

