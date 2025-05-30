Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APGE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 287,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.70. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.24. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $48,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,485.84. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,983,558.05. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,175 shares of company stock worth $587,191. Company insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

