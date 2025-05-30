Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 285.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $2,080,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,942,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,367,288.60. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 926,808 shares of company stock worth $28,756,229. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Appian

Appian Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.27 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.