Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 8.3%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

