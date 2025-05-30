Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Reduced by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $606,075.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.