Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,622,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 5,232,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ARWR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $2.81. The company had revenue of $542.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $406,042.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,055 shares in the company, valued at $40,502,093.85. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,880 shares of company stock worth $4,034,037. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.