AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

