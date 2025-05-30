AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 101,207 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of AtriCure worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

