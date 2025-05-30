Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Avantor Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

