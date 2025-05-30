Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

NYSE BSAC opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $767.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $1.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

