Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.11 Million Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 112.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

