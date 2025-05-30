Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 341,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,045.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

OCUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $152,352.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,019.84. This trade represents a 6.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

