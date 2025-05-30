BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 38,205 Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) by 885.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Alto Neuroscience were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alto Neuroscience by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alto Neuroscience by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Alto Neuroscience Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.10. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alto Neuroscience ( NYSE:ANRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANRO. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alto Neuroscience

About Alto Neuroscience

(Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.