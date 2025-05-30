BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Heartland Express were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.04. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.37 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 148,272 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $1,141,694.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,046,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,791.20. This trade represents a 16.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James G. Pratt bought 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $58,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,800. This trade represents a 28.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 619,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,232. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heartland Express

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.