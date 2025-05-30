BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases Shares of 32,597 Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Orla Mining by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 880,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 447,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 82,754 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLA. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Orla Mining Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $10.28 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,026.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Orla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.