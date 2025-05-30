BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of QAI stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.31. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.