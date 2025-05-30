BOX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,181 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 626% compared to the typical daily volume of 989 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,591,342.40. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $415,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,029,853.80. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,714 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BOX by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. BOX has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $37.66.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

