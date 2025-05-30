Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,937,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 224,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 276,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 404,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

