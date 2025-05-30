Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, insider Armen Panossian bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,748.57. This trade represents a 62.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 14,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $199,943.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,667 shares in the company, valued at $961,054.47. This represents a 26.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $19.80.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,230.77%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.