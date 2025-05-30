Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Civeo were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Civeo by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civeo by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Civeo Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Civeo

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.