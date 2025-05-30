CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the April 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 553,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

Shares of CNEY stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered CN Energy Group. to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

