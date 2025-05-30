Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $44,737,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,166,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 528,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95,185 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,460.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 93,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS opened at $77.51 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNS

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.