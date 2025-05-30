Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.18 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,850. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock worth $2,334,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.