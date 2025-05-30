Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,698.64. This trade represents a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACC opened at $483.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.44. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $409.22 and a 52-week high of $614.96.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.31 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.25 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

