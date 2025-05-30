Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the April 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 689,024 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.61% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.6%

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.60 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.64) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently -0.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.