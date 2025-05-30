Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 3.4%

CYTK opened at $31.32 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,654.08. This represents a 44.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $144,565.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,059.18. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,385 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.