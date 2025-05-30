Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Denny’s Stock Down 1.5%

DENN stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $111.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

