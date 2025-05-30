Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 8,854 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $8,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,409.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 215,710 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,583,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,109 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISI stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $517.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is -165.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

