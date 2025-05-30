Deutsche Bank AG Buys 49 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.50.

Shares of RBC opened at $364.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.53 and a 1 year high of $380.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

