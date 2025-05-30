Deutsche Bank AG Buys 6,376 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NOV were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NOV by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NOV by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.20.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NOV’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

