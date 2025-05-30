DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $232.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $273.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.53.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $181.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

