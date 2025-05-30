Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 861.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.