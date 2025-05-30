Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 54,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,452,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Driven Brands Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $17.43 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 435.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $516.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.19 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Stories

