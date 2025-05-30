Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading decreased their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $142,940.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 323,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,766.40. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $260,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,865.36. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 10.4%

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $870.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.07. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

