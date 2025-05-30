Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,691 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.74%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.