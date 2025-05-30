EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in EZCORP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,022,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,002,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 310,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EZCORP from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

EZCORP stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.91. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.60.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

