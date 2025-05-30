First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the April 30th total of 289,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 570,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 905,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,264,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

