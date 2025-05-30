Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Holdings Trimmed by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,992,889 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:FSM opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.