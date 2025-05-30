Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,940,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,695 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,864 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,170,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 845,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,485,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 831,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSM opened at $5.80 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

FSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

