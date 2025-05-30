Frontline Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,286 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,548 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Frontline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Frontline Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FRO opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.24. Frontline has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $28.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $427.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

