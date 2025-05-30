FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 563.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,617 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $96.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.84 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.25% and a negative net margin of 44.32%.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -9.09%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

