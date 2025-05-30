Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Position Lessened by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 37,783 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,139,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSL opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.38. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $190.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

