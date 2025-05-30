Guggenheim Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $138.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.59.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -304.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,935. This represents a 37.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.