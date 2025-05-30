Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $55.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.