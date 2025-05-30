HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 480.2% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in HEICO by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $300.45 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $212.37 and a 12-month high of $300.67. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.18.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on HEICO from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,659,685.29. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

