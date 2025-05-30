Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1,521.9% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,931,000 after buying an additional 22,420,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 81,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 64,532 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBNC stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $654.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.82. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

