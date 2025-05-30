InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in InMode were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 113.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 90,173 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on InMode from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

InMode Stock Up 1.4%

INMD opened at $14.59 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $922.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.02.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). InMode had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

