Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.9%

NJUN stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (NJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

