Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBP. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 3.3%

IBP stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

