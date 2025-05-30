Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPU. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RSPU stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $73.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $452.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

